Pet of the Week: Millie

Meet Millie – who easily might be known as Mellow Millie for her calming demeanor.  This little lady is a sweet domestic short hair about a year old.  Millie is a bit shy, but quickly warms up to you – especially for treats – and she loves to give and receive affection.  She already is spayed and up to date on shots, has no special needs, and with her easy-going personality she would be a perfect companion to share the home of a single person or a family.  Maybe yours?  Please come meet Millie at Sussex County Animal Services, 14493 Robinson Road, Stony Creek,  Va. 23890.  Call 804-898-5371 to reserve a time to meet Millie and her furry friends by appointment Monday Thru Friday.