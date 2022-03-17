Pet of the Week: Millie

Meet Millie – who easily might be known as Mellow Millie for her calming demeanor. This little lady is a sweet domestic short hair about a year old. Millie is a bit shy, but quickly warms up to you – especially for treats – and she loves to give and receive affection. She already is spayed and up to date on shots, has no special needs, and with her easy-going personality she would be a perfect companion to share the home of a single person or a family. Maybe yours? Please come meet Millie at Sussex County Animal Services, 14493 Robinson Road, Stony Creek, Va. 23890. Call 804-898-5371 to reserve a time to meet Millie and her furry friends by appointment Monday Thru Friday.
