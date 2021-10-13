Chance Pet of the Week

Meet Chance!  This Staffordshire Terrier is just a big ole Teddy Bear!  At three years old, he weighs in at 56 pounds, and is neutered and up to date on all shots.  He loves to run outside and play ball or just roll in the grass in the sun!  He’s great on a leash, but he is very strong.  Chance would be a great, loving addition to any family, and he would like nothing better than to chase tennis balls forever.  Please come meet him at Sussex County Animal Services, 14493 Robinson Road, Stony Creek, VA  23882 on Monday thru Friday from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. or call for an appointment at 804-898-5371. 