Binx

At 4-5 years of age, Binx is a lovely, medium-size domestic short hair and she just loves to be petted!  She is very clean, good with other cats, and enjoys a comfy bed to sleep on. If you love sweet cats, Binx is the one for you. She’s such a good girl that her personality will instantly draw you in and you’ll fall in love with her! Please come meet her at Sussex County Animal Services and Shelter, 14493 Robinson Road, Stony Creek, VA 23882. Monday through Friday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.  Please call first - 804-898-5371 - to make an appointment.