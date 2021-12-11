Pet of the Week- Honey!

Meet Honey! This tiny little girl is a Domestic Short Hair who has already been spayed, is up to date on all her shots, and loves everybody and everything! At only 5 pounds, she can play with balls and string all day – unless she’s sitting on your shoulder or looking for cuddles! With no special needs, Honey is perfect for a family with kids or a single household. She will even crawl up on your shoulder and sit while you work! You can meet honey at
Sussex County Animal Services, 14493 Robinson Road, Stony Creek, Va. 23882 or call 804-898-5371 with questions or to set up an appointment during off hours. They are open to the public Monday thru Friday from 1 p,m. until 4 p.m, but closed Saturday and Sunday except for appointments.
