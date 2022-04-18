Pet of the Week - Zora

Zora is a beautiful four-year-old Staffordshire Terrier with a wonderful personality.   This lovely lady is gray with some white markings, already has been spayed, is very clean, and appears to be housebroken. Zora is so lovable and thorougly enjoys one on one time with anyone who wants some love. Please come visit and see if yours might be just the forever home for which she is waiting? You can meet her  Monday through Friday, 1 pm to 4 pm at Sussex County Animal Services and Shelter at 14493 Robinson Road, Stony Creek, VA 23882, or by appointment on Saturday or Sunday by calling 804-898-5371. 