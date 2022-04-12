Pet of the Week - Rose

Rose is a beautiful red and white Staffordshire Terrier (Staffy) mix. At one year old, she really enjoys long walks and  napping in the sunshine. She is a little shy with large dogs but doesn't mind smaller dogs. Rose has already been spayed, and is up to date on shots and now this little love bug is eager to find her forever home.  Please come meet her at Sussex County Animal Services, 14493 Robinson Road, Stony Creek, Va. 23890.  Call 804-898-5371 with any questions or to make an appointment. Open Monday thru Friday 1pm -4 pm, but please call first in case we’ve had to go out on a case.  