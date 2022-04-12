Rose is a beautiful red and white Staffordshire Terrier (Staffy) mix. At one year old, she really enjoys long walks and napping in the sunshine. She is a little shy with large dogs but doesn't mind smaller dogs. Rose has already been spayed, and is up to date on shots and now this little love bug is eager to find her forever home. Please come meet her at Sussex County Animal Services, 14493 Robinson Road, Stony Creek, Va. 23890. Call 804-898-5371 with any questions or to make an appointment. Open Monday thru Friday 1pm -4 pm, but please call first in case we’ve had to go out on a case.
Most Popular
Articles
- McEachin presents $3.2 million to Surry County
- Pet of the Week - Rose
- Skunk tests positive for rabies in Sussex
- Calling all volunteers
- Loblolly Solar outlines proposed county-wide contributions
- Arrest report
- Superintendent looks to future with hope
- Sussex Chamber welcomes new businesses
- Barks & Bubbles Fun Run set
- Pet of the Week
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.