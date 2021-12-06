Pet of the Week - Peppermint

PET OF THE WEEK
Two-year-old Peppermint has been spayed, is up to date on all her shorts, and is waiting in her “tuxedo” for someone to come take her to her forever home. The lovely domestic short hair is very sweet and has quickly warmed up from being a bit shy to loving to snuggle! She would be happy stretched out in the sun all day, but when invited she loves treats and playing with balls with bells. Peppermint would be the perfect addition to any family or a loving companion for a single person. Please come meet her at Sussex County Animal Services, 14493 Robinson Road, Stony Creek, Va. 23882 during winter regular hours of 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. Monday thru Friday, or you may call 804-899-5371 to make an appointment to visit her at the facility – which is otherwise closed on Saturday and Sunday.
