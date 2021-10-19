Pet of the Week - Pepper

Pepper is a very lively husky-mix lady.  She loves everybody and everything-running outside, playing with squeaky toys – she’s just a lot of fun.  Pepper is great on a leash and learns new things quickly – especially if there are treats involved.  She would make a perfect companion for a single person or a family.  Now she just needs her forever home.  Won’t you please come meet her at Sussex County Animal Services, 14493 Robinson Road, Stony Creek, VA  23882 or call for an appointment at 804-898-5371.