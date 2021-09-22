Pet of the Week - Oscar

OSCAR is an adorable six month old ball of love. This 26 pound Staffordshire terrier is sweet and energetic and loves to play with both dogs and cats! He loves to play ball and go for walks, but also will happily sit at your side for hours just for a loving pat or a kiss. Oscar is crate and leash trained, knows how to sit, and is doing exceptionally well at house-training, plus he has been neutered and is up to date on all his vaccinations. He starts off a little bit shy, but quickly warms up when he knows you’re a friend and is ready to make a loving addition to some lucky family. Maybe yours? Please come see him at Sussex County Animal Services, 14493 Robinson Road, Stony Creek, VA 23882, Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. or call 804-898-5371 for an appointment at other times.
