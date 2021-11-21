PET OF THE WEEK
Lulu is one tiny, adorable little spitfire. At three months old, this domestic short-haired kitten is so full of energy that she will just play with you, nonstop, for hours! Already litter box trained, she loves to play with toys – especially the catnip ones – and will like nothing better than to jump up on your shoulder and just sit there and watch whatever you’re doing – or take a nap! Please come meet Lulu Sussex County Animal Services, 14493 Robinson Road,
Stony Creek, Va. 23882. We are open Monday thru Friday from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. and closed Saturday and Sunday, but feel free to call us at other times at 804-898-5371 and we can make an appointment to meet other times as well.
