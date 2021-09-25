Pet of the Week - Lucy

Isn’t Lucy a beauty?  Lucy is two years old, and quite popular around the shelter.  She is an extremely loving little girl with humans, loves stuffed animals, and at 45 pounds this loving lady is just the right size for the cuddling she loves.  She is very calm, would be happy to hang out with you by the couch or go for walks.  She is leash trained, gets along with everyone – dogs, cats, wonderful with children.  Please come meet her Monday thru Friday from 1 p.m. till 5 p.m. (or call for an appointment at other times) and see if she might be just right for your home!  She’s at Sussex County Animal Services, 14493 Robinson Road, Stony Creek, Va.  23882.  Or call us @ 804-898-5371