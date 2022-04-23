Pet of the Week - Delilah

Sussex animal services is pleased to introduce Delilah. She is a beautiful one year old Lab Staffordshire terrier mix Reddish Brown with white. Delilah weighs around 45 pounds and is very sweet, young, energetic and tries to be well behaved most of the time. She enjoys playing with other dogs and is up-to-date on vaccines and spayed. You can meet her Monday through Friday, 1 pm to 4 pm at Sussex County Animal Services and Shelter at 14493 Robinson Road, Stony Creek, VA 23882, or by appointment on Saturday or Sunday by calling 804-898-5371.
Most Popular
Articles
- April BOS resignation stuns
- Surry brings in spring with prizes and smiles
- Local law enforcement sends aid to Ukraine
- Overturned truck halts morning traffic
- VSP seeks public's assistance in locating escapee
- Pet of the Week - Zora
- 4H Earth Day Event promises fun for all
- High school students inspire bill to add blood type to license
- Barks & Bubbles Fun Run set
- Queenie Cooks: Easiest Blackberry Cobbler
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.