Pet of the Week - Delilah

Sussex animal services is pleased to introduce Delilah. She is a beautiful one year old Lab Staffordshire terrier mix Reddish Brown with white.  Delilah weighs around 45 pounds and is very sweet, young, energetic and tries to be well behaved most of the time.  She  enjoys playing with other dogs and is up-to-date on vaccines and spayed. You can meet her  Monday through Friday, 1 pm to 4 pm at Sussex County Animal Services and Shelter at 14493 Robinson Road, Stony Creek, VA 23882, or by appointment on Saturday or Sunday by calling 804-898-5371. 