Barbie

Meet Barbie!  This lively lady is a totally lovable three year old Staffordshire Terrier.  Weighing in at 55.8 she’s small enough to be cuddly but big enough to make you feel protected.  She is just so bubbly she wiggles when she sees you, and she loves everybody and everything – including cats! She is great on a leash, has no special needs, and we believe her to be house-trained, but she dearly loves to be outside in the sun – and treats!  Barbie would make a perfect companion for any family or single person.  Please come meet her at Sussex County Animal Services, 14493 Robinson Road, Stony Creek, Va.  23882 or call 804-898-5371.  We are open to the public Monday thru Friday from 1pm till 5 pm. Closed on Saturday and Sundays but will meet you with an appointment.