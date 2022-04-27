Waverly’s new Hometown Heroes Flags arrived last week, and a very excited Mayor Angela McPhaul said that she was overwhelmed with the response from local citizens to the project. Designed to honor veterans with Waverly connections, the initial plan was to invite families or friends of Waverly military veterans to sponsor a banner featuring their hero’s image and military information for display downtown between Memorial Day and Labor Day.
McPhaul declared herself “overwhelmed” by the response from citizens when orders for all 18 banner opportunities were quickly snapped up, and especially happy that it was early enough to have all the custom-made flags ready to be hung and flying up and down East and West Main Street around May 21 - just in time for Memorial day.
“It was so exciting working with families to get the photos and information for the flags,” she said. “We first offered the opportunity to Waverly American Legion, and they ordered several of the banners. Then it was opened up to anyone who wanted to participate and once the story went in the paper the rest went almost immediately.”
“We’ve heard a lot of great stories about these amazing Veterans,” she continued. “Now we’re looking forward to a reception on May 26 at the Claremont Candle Company at 330 West Main Street to thank all the families who honored their heroes with a flag and to have them be among the first to see them flying.”
Mayor McPhaul said that so many requests continue to come in for flag sponsorship from other community members that they have started a wait list at town hall in preparation for another round of flags. The cost of the custom-made banners is $175 each, and any veteran or family member or friend of a veteran with a Waverly connection can come by Town Hall (119 Bank Street) with a photo of their hero and fill out the form to get on the wait list.
When asked about the town’s profit on the patriotic banners, she responded, “The $175 charge is for all the custom work that goes into the making of the banners; the only “profit” to the town of Waverly is the chance to honor and to share our pride in our local heroes.”
Judging by the interest thus far, the mayor said that she has every confidence that they will be placing an additional order of Hometown Heroes banners soon.
“We have done quite a few amazing projects in the Town of Waverly,” she added. “I am most proud of this one.”
May, 2022 Waverly HOMETOWN HEROES banners honor the following:
Captain Frank F. Remorenko, Jr. (U.S. Air Force)
Staff Sergeant Chelsea Russell Hobelmann (U.S. Marines)
C. Crockett Morris Jr. (U.S. Army)
Frederick W. Maifeld Jr. (U.S. Navy)
Intelligence Specialist S1 George R. Williams (U.S. Navy)
Command Sergant Major Harris Parker (U.S. Army)
Specialist 4 Howard Jones (U.S. Army)
Staff Sergeant J. Brownley Cox, Jr. (U.S. Air Force)
Technical Sergeant James E. Hayes (U.S. Air Force)
Seaman Class John R. Norris (U.S. Navy
Lieutenant Martin Hellyer (U.S. Army)
Tec 5 Marvin E. Morris (U.S. Army)
Private First Class Samuel R. Warren (U. S. Army)
Staff Sergeant Calvin Taylor (U.S. Army)
Master Sergeant William Preston Henderson, Sr. (U.S. Army)
Sergeant Robert Butts (U.S. Army)
Master Sergeant Olanda S. Tolliver (U.S. Army)
Airman 1st Class Armand C. Wyatt (U.S. Air Force)
