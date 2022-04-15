Overturned truck halts morning traffic

By Terry Harris
Travelers attempting to pass through the intersection of Colonial Trail East and the Rolfe Highway in Surry last Friday morning had to be rerouted due to an overturned tractor-trailer blocking the roadway.
According to information from Sheriff Carlos Turner, the driver “was making the turn going to Windsor Mill at approximately 10 a.m. when a rear tire blew out, causing the vehicle to flip over and land on its right side in the middle of the roadway.”
The driver was able to exit the vehicle unassisted and there were no injuries, but traffic had to be re-routed for approximately three hours before the scene was cleared.
