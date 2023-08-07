Overturned Log Truck shuts down Route 10

By Terry Harris
At approximately 5 p.m. on July 24, state police were called to investigate a tractor trailer crash on Colonial Trail West (Route 10), east of Cabin Point Road (Route 613).
A 2007 International Tractor Trailer hauling logs was traveling west on Colonial Trail West when the vehicle ran off of the roadway and overturned, striking two utility poles.
The driver and sole occupant, 52-year-old Vincent Thomas, of Sutherland, Virginia, suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.
The tractor trailer was removed from the roadway at 8:17 p.m., and utility poles affected were repaired by 11:24 p.m. The roadway was reopened shortly thereafter, but logs remained at the scene to be removed the following day
Thomas was charged with reckless driving/ailure to maintain control of vehicle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.