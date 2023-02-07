Otto’s Richmond Wrap-Up Week #3

Otto Wachsmann is the Virginia state House Delegate representing the 75th District.
Despite the lightning-fast pace of the General Assembly session, we are working diligently in the House of Delegates to pass legislation that lowers costs, improves our schools, and makes our communities safer. This past week, we have already advanced several key pieces of our public safety agenda that will reduce crime and protect Virginians. The legislation includes effective measures to prevent crimes before they happen, provide the necessary tools to law enforcement so they can do their jobs, and keep dangerous criminal and drug activity off our streets.
A critical piece of our public safety agenda includes undoing failed policies that passed by the General Assembly three years ago. For instance, a law in 2020 that took away law enforcement’s ability to conduct various traffic stops that could subsequently reveal more serious offenses, such as possession of illegal firearms or deadly drugs, and allow law enforcement to take action to prevent more heinous crimes from happening. With an increase in traffic-related deaths and fatal drug overdoses over the last two years, local leaders across Southside Virginia and around Virginia have asked for legislation to reverse this policy.
Fortunately, House Republicans are advancing legislation (HB 1380) sponsored by our late friend Delegate Ronnie Campbell that restores law enforcement’s ability to do its job and provides the necessary tools to prevent serious crimes from occurring.
Week three of the General Assembly started to heat up quite a bit. There is lots of discussion on Education Savings Accounts which will open the doors for School Choice. We heard a couple of rather heated debates on the House floor as Delegate Tim Anderson discussed his work on identifying inappropriate books in public school libraries which our students have access. Prior to his reading from these books and showing the illustrations, Speaker Gilbert had the House pages removed from the chamber for their protection. Later a TikTok post Delegate Anderson posted on his floor speech was even censured as it was deemed too offensive for that social media platform.
Meanwhile, we are delivering on our goal to bring tax relief to Virginians. Earlier this week, we passed a tax relief package that will keep more of your hard-earned money in your pockets and better position Virginia to compete for jobs and spur economic growth.
This past week, some of the legislation I introduced is making its way through the House of Delegates. Below are some of those bills.
HB 1457, a bill that adds the Town of Stony Creek to the list of towns that may authorize the operation of golf carts and utility vehicles on designated public highways despite not having established their own police departments. This bill has passed the House of Delegates.
HB 1577, a bill that would require any person who confines a dog or cat for active signs of rabies or suspected rabies to allow the local health department or its designee access to the animal during its confinement. This bill is without opposition and should pass the House of Delegates early in the week.
HB 2020, a bill that prohibits any unmanned aircraft system from coming the boundaries of any local or state correctional facility or juvenile correctional center without consent or authorization, passed the House of Delegates. This bill is designed to stop one of the way narcotics, cash and other contraband is getting to our inmates.
On Thursday, I had the distinct honor of having HJR 557 pass the House of Delegates. HJR 557 is a memorial resolution celebrating the life of Woody Harris, former member of the Emporia City Council. I was so fortunate to be able to present the resolution while his wife Carla Harris was in the House gallery. Woody was definitely someone who worked hard behind the scenes for the City of Emporia and his efforts will continue to benefit the community. Soon we will have another resolution commemorating another one of our most deserving public officials as well.
Activity picked up significantly this past week, especially with visiting friends from home. This past Wednesday was Brunswick Stew Day! Kevin Pair and his team started cooking late Tuesday night working on the Brunswick Stew and it was delicious! So much so that they received a standing ovation from the House of Delegates when I asked them to share their appreciation for the Stew Masters! Not only did I get to stir the pot with Attorney General Jason Miyares, but Delegate Tommy Wright took a turn as well as Lt. Governor Winsome Sears and Governor Glenn Youngkin. It was also a pleasure to meet with my county Treasurer Deste Cox and Emporia’s very own Dr. Roger Palmer.
You are always welcome to drop by the office (Room 221 in the East side of the Pocahontas Building) in Richmond while the General Assembly is in session. Although it is not necessary, it is a good idea to call ahead at the number listed below to assess my availability as there are times I am in committee, caucus and session meetings. If somehow, I am not in my office when you stop by, please speak with my Legislative Assistant Will Pace.
I truly appreciate hearing from you as your viewpoints are important to me. I can be reached in Richmond at (804) 698-1075 or delowachsmann@house.virginia.gov. You can also visit my website at www.ottowachsmann.com or my Facebook page titled Otto Wachsmann for Delegate. If you would like to view a complete list of legislation introduced, feel free to visit lis.virginia.gov. Thank you for allowing me to represent you in the House of Delegates.
My Best Regards
Otto
