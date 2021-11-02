Open Table opens doors

By Terry Harris
A segment of a celebratory poem written by Constance Howard, organizational leader of Surry County’s Department of Youth and Family Resources (DYFR), for the successful completion of their first Open Table effort, is an apt description of how the Open Table program works.
“So much confusion and rooms full of walls of doubt. Misconceptions, family disconnections, within and definitely without. Then I hear in the distance: ‘Take us out, help and lift us higher. You have within you the anointed power.’”
It also could well have been the theme of a local young person who recently became the first Friend to complete the innovative year-long mentoring-type program that has been enthusiastically embraced by DYFR.
As the first Table’s volunteer director Velma Shaw explained, “We recently celebrated the momentous event of our Friend successfully crossing over from the Surry County Middle School to enter High School in the Fall, after she endured several challenges having to take Virtual classes for the school year 2020-2021.”
The Celebration, with Joan Brown, Community Life member, as MC also included a song by Glenn Lyttle – DYFR Program Coordinator, presentation of a gift from DYFR by Spencer Logan, and inspirational words by Brown and DYFR Director, LaJeune Stone – all aimed at encouraging the young person to continue to excel.
As Stone later explained, “Open Table actually is a program for all ages, and this is a good example of how we try to do things to give program participants - who we call “friends” rather than “clients” - incentives to do well. In this case, it was a celebration of how that student had accomplished he goal to move up to the next step in her education despite challenges along the way, through a year of help and encouragement from her own specially selected ‘table’ or ‘group’ of volunteers.”
Surry’s Open Table program began with a grant from United Methodist Family Services in Richmond Virginia three years ago, based on a national model organized in 2005 in Phoenix AZ by Jon Katov in an effort to help a homeless gentleman, “Ernie.” Katov formed the Open Table concept based on the success of the relationship a group of volunteers formed with Ernie, and now, according to Stone, the Open Table concept is nationally recognized as an effective method of transforming communities.
A TABLE, or group of mentors, consists of six to ten members who each represent a potential barrier the Friend may face – like transportation, health, community life, housing, education, and advocacy challenges - when trying to achieve a goal.
“These Open Table members have already collaborated with faith-based organizations, housing assistance, Surry County School System, a representative of the John Maxwell Team and Natural Supports,” she elaborated. “Then they meet with the friend to form an individualized plan for what they need, which steers the whole program. Then they meet together at least once a week for a full year. After the year of bonding, learning, caring, encouraging, supporting, and growing, the Friend ends up with a support system made to last.”
“We’re trying to help families achieve self-efficacy – to be able to do things on their own,” Stone continued. “It’s really about basic life skills help. Helping people help themselves. And what that means to the community is that statistics show that Open Table cuts the local contributions for youth and family services by 34% of local funding sources per youth. In a 2015 study on 2014 Open Table graduates it was found that 95% of the graduates were still in relationship with one or more of their Table members up to two years after the formal Table process ended.”
““We form tables after we receive referrals from agencies or parents or interested individuals who know of someone who needs help in some area of their life,” Stone added. “And, again, it’s volunteer-based, which is key. We spend a lot of dollars providing some of the same services, and by having volunteers doing some of these things – helping friends with things like developing social skills or dealing with some mental health issues or maybe learning how to handle finances.”
Stone said that table members also collaborate with Natural Supports – people who will help others without being paid, like grandparents, for example.
“That way, after our Table or agencies have done all they can, the friend still will have Natural Supports to lean on,” she said. “We know that we can end up transforming our community this way.”
“And we are so thankful to have Mrs. Rachelle Butler, Director of Community Engagement, to hold our hand and walk us through the process,” Stone added, “as we hold our friend’s hand, to provide skills and knowledge that will hopefully last for generations in transforming our community. Surry County has a great community that realizes that relationship transforms communities. So why not start with ours!”
Surry Citizens interested in becoming a member of a table or more information may contact Local Open Table Coordinator, Glenn Lyttle, Jr at glyttle@surrycountyva.gov or call 757-605-8414.
