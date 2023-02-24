Open Burn Ban in effect now

By Terry Harris
With the arrival of Virginia's spring fire season, the statewide 4 p.m. burning law has taken effect. As of February 15 open-air burning is restricted until 4 p.m. each day.
Surry County Chief of Emergency Management Ray Phelps, when asked about the law, said, “Surry County asks all our citizens to adhere to the state burn ban and those wishing to burn after 4 p.m. are required to notify the Surry County Dispatch Center at 757- 294-526 prior to burning.”
According to the Virginia Department of Forestry website, the law was adopted in the 1940s to reduce the number of wildfires that occurred each spring, as debris burning is the number one cause of wildfires.
“Fires are more likely during late winter and early spring because winds are usually elevated, the relative humidity is lower, and the fuels on the forest floor are extremely dry, having ‘cured’ all winter without the shade of tree leaves,” reads the explanation on their website. “After 4:00 p.m., winds usually calm down and the relative humidity levels rise, both of which reduce the potential for a debris fire or any outdoor open-air fire to escape.”
The 4 PM Burning Law specifically bans open-air burning prior to 4:00 p.m. “if the fire is within 300 feet of the woods or dry grass which could carry fire to the woods” and warns that “there may be legal and financial implications. Even if a person takes all proper precautions and obtains any locally required permits, whoever started the fire is responsible for suppressions costs should the fire escape. Violation of the 4 PM Burning Law is a Class 3 misdemeanor with a fine of not more than $500.”
While this law does not apply to charcoal or gas-fired barbeque grills, proper care and precaution by clearing all flammable material from around the grill is encouraged, and users are expected to “stay with it until it is completely extinguished or turned off.”
