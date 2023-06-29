One injured, three arrested following shootout in Jarratt

By Terry Harris
On Saturday, June 17, at approximately 6 p.m. the Sussex County Sheriff’s Department received a call of shots fired inside the Jarratt Dollar General store.
According to Detective Sergeant Strawn Darden, “Units were dispatched, and when they arrived at the scene, they immediately set up a perimeter. Shortly thereafter one individual, later determined to be a juvenile, exited the store with gunshot wounds to the leg and was taken by helicopter to VCU Medical Center in Richmond.”
Darden, lead investigator on the case, revealed that an apparent altercation between three individuals resulted in a gun battle during which all three drew handguns. One, an adult male, was shooting from outside the store, a second adult, his mother, was shooting from inside the store, and the injured juvenile also was shooting from inside the store.
The adult male shooter had left the scene, but his mother was still on scene. Officers contacted the son, who returned to the Dollar General.
After being questioned, Jarrett area residents Makharion German, 19, and his mother, Monica German, 45, were taken into custody and brought to the Sussex County Sheriff’s office and subsequently placed in Sussex County Jail where they are being held without bond. Both have been charged with Attempted Murder, Shooting inside an occupied dwelling, Malicious wounding, Use of a firearm in omission of a felony, Discharge of a firearm in a public place, Reckless handling of a firearm, and Destruction of property.
Upon his release from the medical center the juvenile was also taken into custody and remains locked up at the Crater Juvenile Detention Center. Darden said that he also would face felony charges, but the details have not been released.
“The incident was part of an ongoing situation that had been brewing between two families for quite some time and had escalated to this point,” said Sheriff Ernest Giles. “We can assure the citizens of Jarratt and all of Sussex County that this was an isolated event and safety is always our top priority.”
Sheriff Giles added that he would like to thank the Virginia State Police, Greensville County Sheriff’s Department, and the Southampton County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance with the incident.
“I also wish to commend Sergeant Darden,” he added, “and to thank all my deputies for their quick response and professionalism in handling this matter.”
