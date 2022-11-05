Oktoberfest draws big crowd for free music and fun

By Terry Harris
Music from nine-piece show band Soul Unlimited and saxophonist Michael Redman with Gill Edwards kept things lively at Waverly’s first annual Oktoberfest sponsored by the town and the Sussex Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, and from start to finish the event was a celebration of community.
Speaking of this latest event in the ongoing series of town mini-festivals co-sponsored by the town and the chamber, Chamber President Jesse Hellyer had predicted an event to “bring the community together to move forward… in a fun atmosphere.” As the hundreds of attendees on hand enjoyed food, fun, and dancing at Oktoberfest, it appeared that his forecast was spot on.
With food from QDaddy’s, Virginia Diner, Pop’s Kettle Korn, Pino’s #2, LA Reina Mexican Grill, and Pran World available on site and Hampton Roads Winery and the Dancing Kilt Brewery serving up beverages, the options were plentiful.
After commending Sheriff Giles and his department for their support of both the evening’s Oktoberfest and the afternoon Children’s Event in Waverly Park when they had already hosted their own Faith and Blue Day that morning, Mayor Angela McPhaul also thanked the crowd for coming out to enjoy a good, safe, relaxing time together.
“We’re so excited about this turnout,” she exclaimed, “and it’s so great to see everyone enjoying the music as we continue to work with the Chamber to bring more and more fun, inclusive, events to our town.”
Admission was free to both events and Hellyer reported that attendance for the evening event downtown was even greater than expected.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.