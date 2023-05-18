New Sussex County DSS Director brings positive outlook

By Terry Harris
Sussex County Administrator Richard Douglas recently revealed that he was pleased to announce that at the end of a months-long search for a new Department of Social Services Director for Sussex County, Ms. Tawana Toran had accepted the position and was set to begin May 16.
With a total of nine years of DSS experience, Toran, who holds a BS in Business Management from Virginia State University, had been serving as Benefit Programs Supervisor for Dinwiddie County Department of Social Services and previously had served in various other, related positions, including Administrative Supervisor, with Chesterfield-Colonial Heights Department of Social Services.
“I look forward to her joining our team and leading the Department of Social Services, and I appreciate the dedication of Mr. Gardiner, Ms. Pierce, and Dr. Randles for filling the critical role of interim director over the past year,” Douglas said.
Toran, who says that her favorite quote is Maya Angelou’s “Try to be a rainbow in someone’s cloud”, sat down and explained why she lives by that quote as well as some details about her philosophy as she begins work as the Sussex DSS Director.
“I chose this quote because I try to live by it daily, and it also makes me think about the clients we serve and those that surround us every day,” Toran said. “I am very passionate about helping people in any way that I can, and that’s why I was chosen to be in this career.”
“Here at DSS we deal with clients that have days, weeks, or months in their lives when it seems as though the clouds won’t pass, and the rain won’t stop falling,” she explained. “As employees, we have those days in our lives as well. It is safe to say that at one point or another most of us have experienced this kind of difficult season. Knowing this, we all can choose to embrace that each person you come across is fighting a battle you know nothing about.”
“Whether it’s internally or externally, every person you meet is dealing with something that is challenging for them,” she continued. “Although we may not be able to save people from their pain, we all have the power to influence one another in positive ways. We must learn to give each other grace, practice empathy and use that empathy to connect to the people around us in a meaningful and impactful way.”
“Something as simple as a smile, a phone call or just listening and acknowledging their thoughts and concerns in a way that says they are valid, can greatly help someone who is going through a difficult time,” she added.
Toran said that she looks forward to working with County leaders, DSS employees, and citizens of Sussex County to reach the goal of making Sussex Department of Social Services the model rural agency in Virginia.
She stated that her belief is that “We may not be able to give you everything you feel your needs desire, but we will do our best to fully serve you and establish resources that will help create a better way of living for your families.”
“We all can be someone’s rainbow,” she concluded. “And the citizens of Sussex County can count on myself and the employees at Sussex County DSS to be that rainbow.”
