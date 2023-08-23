By Terry Harris
Tara-Leigh Photography celebrated the opening of their new studio in Waverly on April 10 with a traditional ribbon-cutting by the Sussex Chamber of Commerce.
“We’re just so happy about this,” said Mayor Angela McPhaul.. “Tara is such a great photographer – gets wonderful pictures – and this is just such a great addition to the area.”
“I am super excited” said proprietor and photographer Tara Norris, “since I have been doing it mostly outdoors for people and events, and I thought it would be really cool to have my own studio. This will make it much easier for photographing newborns, boudoir pictures, my kids sessions like the little girl fairies and the back-to-school sessions I’m having so much fun with now in my own indoor space.”
When asked how long she has been a photographer, she laughed and responded, “Since my Grandma gave me my first disposable camera at six or seven! It was for a family event, and I ran around taking mostly up-the-nose shots since I was so little, but I loved it, and she gave me a new disposable camera every year after that for the event.”
She said that she credits her friend Alex with really getting her into photography when they would get her little girl to do cute things and take pictures.
“I ended up buying a professional camera for that and pretty soon I was taking all sorts of photos for people,” she said.
Norris described her favorite part of the business as “getting to be there for people ‘s big moments and the little ones.”
“Kids’ first birthdays, weddings, an engagement – you get to document and be part of and save that moment forever,” she explained. “But I guess my favorites are engagements, because everything seems so fresh and they seem so in love with the moment all new and exciting, and, of course, little kids. Like four- and five-year-olds, when they’re old enough if I need them to do something special they get it but they’re still sweet and innocent and will ham it up for you and get so much of their personalities. And it’s a shame, because people really don’t have to present the perfect look for a photo. It’s fun to capture that at that age.”
She currently is booking back-to-school mini sessions, which she describes as “I have a vintage desk, a globe, some books, and spend 20 minutes interacting with kids just being their cute self. I have a chalkboard for the littlest ones and get them writing their name on the board and next year we can compare their writing and themselves doing the same to see how they’ve grown.”
Tara-Leigh Photography is located at 107 Maifeld Avenue, Suite 304. Waverly. Because she has another full-time job, studio hours currently are by appointment and can be made by calling 757-346-4869 or emailing taraleighphotography15@gmail.com.
