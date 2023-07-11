New farm use placard requirements delayed to July 1, 2024

The General Assembly’s passage of HB 1806 and SB 1057 changed the implementation date for vehicles claiming a farm use exemption to obtain a formal placard from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles from July 1, 2023, to July 1, 2024. DMV has not implemented the new program yet.
The bill clarifies that the farm use exemption applies to all pickup and panel trucks, sport utility vehicles, trailers or semitrailers, and vehicles other than pickup and panel trucks, sport utility vehicles, trailers or semitrailers having a gross vehicle weight rating greater than 7,500 pounds. However, the only vehicles tasked with obtaining the placard are pickup trucks, panel trucks and sport utility vehicles. Trailers, semitrailers and vehicles over 7,500 pounds can continue operating as is under the farm use exemption without getting a new farm use placard.
Farmers are required to show they are in compliance with the law by July 1, 2024, and can obtain farm use placards from DMV, which will charge $15 for the placards. The tags will have an alphanumeric identification number, are nontransferable and must be displayed at all times.
Note: The new farm use placards are not yet available for purchase at Department of Motor Vehicles locations.
