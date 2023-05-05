New Chief of Emergency Services introduced

By Terry Harris
When County Administrator Richard Douglas formally introduced Nick Sheffield to the Board of Supervisors as the new Sussex County Chief of Emergency Services at their April 20 regular meeting, he immediately expressed his delight with the new hire.
“I'm just extremely pleased to have Nick join our team,” Douglas said. “We're extremely fortunate to have somebody with his background, knowledge, and experience as well as his knowledge of the county and the district who already has working relationships with the volunteer fire departments and rescue squads and we were very fortunate to get that combination.”
He explained that, though his official start day was may 1, Sheffield had been working with the with Interim Director Tommy Hicks for several weeks on the transition and described the very thorough recruitment interview process used to make the decision to engage him for the position and listed among those involved in the decision as including “a couple of fire chiefs and Mr. White and two or three county administrators”, thanked Sheriff Giles for his help, and added that “Nick was like he normally is - just cool, calm, and collected.”
Smiling, Sheffield responded, “I just appreciate the opportunity. It's nice to come back over. I've lived in the county since 95 – been involved 17 years with fire departments, and we've been very fortunate to have the relationships that we have amongst the departments. I think we're blessed in the county to have those working relationships. A lot of places don't, unfortunately, and my goal is to maintain that.”
Pronouncing himself prepared to serve his home county with “dedication, honor, integrity, and transparency” he declared that he is ready to provide local service “that everybody can be proud of.”
Vice Chair Susan Seward, who was presiding at the meeting, welcomed Sheffield on behalf of the board, saying, “We’re very glad to have you. Thank you for coming. We appreciate it, and look forward to your being here,” and then led those in attendance in an enthusiastic round of applause.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.