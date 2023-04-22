Nation’s first green integrated energy center announced in Surry County

Clean data centers. Clean electricity generation. Clean hydrogen production.
By Terry Harris
On April 12, Green Energy Partners LLC of Virginia (GEP) revealed that they have secured 641 acres in Surry County, Virginia for a historic project.
Standing in front of the Surry County Government Center, Mark Andrews, Chief Operating Officer with Green Energy Partners in Virginia announced the company’s intention to use the Surry acreage as the site for their planned first fully integrated Green Energy Center in the nation.
“Surry Green Energy Data Centers will offset the world's demand for data transfer and storage,” he said. “As we move forward, we are engaging with the most innovative companies and gifted minds in the technology sector related to this first of its kind green energy center. It is estimated that this project, when it's seen to fruition, will create approximately 3000 jobs and generate millions in revenues and sales.”
The official name of this first-of-its-kind green data center in America is Surry Green Energy Center (SGEC), and the project includes the building of one gigawatt data centers, establishing a Green Hydrogen Hub, and, over time, deploying four to six small modular reactors (SMRs) each generating on the order of 250 MWe each. The SGEC may also incorporate energy storage capabilities to balance supply and demand at the fully integrated site.
Andrews said that the company is working closely with Surry Economic Development, the Department of Energies, Idaho National Laboratory and keeping state and federal stakeholders in the loop as they move forward toward a carbon free data center park.
“We are confident that Surrey Green Energy Center will be a model for our nation and hopefully the world,” he concluded.
According to the press release accompanying the announcement, “The SGEC vision is to begin constructing the data centers now, with electricity provided by the grid. In the future, the data centers would interconnect to new, carbon-free sustainable power from the co-located on-site SMRs. Today’s reliable SMRs and advanced reactors, like the recently approved NuScale VOYGR SMR, can not only create carbon-free electricity, but can also be used to power highly efficient electrolysis processes converting water to green hydrogen fuel used on-site or transmitted off-site by blending into natural gas lines that currently cross through the property.”
“ The SGEC exhibits the ideal combination of clean hydrogen production, hydrogen consumers and energy-intensive customers (the data centers) all in proximity with a connective infrastructure,” the release continues. “These green data centers can ultimately benefit not only from on-site SMR electricity production, but also hydrogen-fueled generator backup power. … The data centers in Loudoun County, Virginia alone use about 20% of Virginia’s power capacity while handling upwards of 70% of the world’s data traffic. Considering the exponential data and energy growth today, the Surry Green Energy Center will provide much-needed support to America and the world’s internet traffic with positive national security implications — at a site that is highly suited for new nuclear today.”
“What an exciting time to be in Surry County!” said Board of Supervisors Chair Dr. Robert Elliott following the announcement. “Basically, we’re talking about a hydrogen hub that turns water into carbon-free fuel with oxygen as the only by-product.”
“It’s about clean energy created from water,” he expounded. “The hydrogen will be taken out of water as an energy source, and the only by product will be oxygen. I cannot find anything negative about this project, and I have tried. It’s a self-sustaining energy project that's not taking away from the natural resources of the community, which they are going to create to power the company that they are bringing in. It's a win for the company and it’s a win for the county, filling out our tax base and bringing in revenue to the county with new technology - something that has not been in the United States of America at all. And it’s going to fulfill a real, desperate need that we've had for economic development. We just look for great things in the future!”
In a statement from Jack Andrews, CEO Green Energy Partners of Virginia, concerning the project, he said, “The health of humanity and the world is at stake. Locations like this 641-acre green energy hub will protect millions of acres of forestry, wildlife, and human lives by reducing carbon in our atmosphere.”
According to the company’s website, “Comparatively, other sites envisioning SMRs in America may not be up and running until after 2030.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.