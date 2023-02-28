Motorists advised to plan commute around local VDOT project

By Terry Harris
According to the latest update from VDOT, (Virginia Department of Transportation) a project just begun involving culvert work on Route 618 (Hollybush Road) in Surry County is expected to take approximately four weeks and will include single-lane closure.
Contractor crews working to extend the lifespan of the existing culvert pipe over Branch Cypress Swamp are applying a spray liner on the culvert, necessitating the extended single-lane closure on Route 618, north of its intersection with Route 648 (Gilpark Road).
A temporary traffic signal to manage one-way traffic at the site to alternate traffic in each direction of Route 618 is expected to be in operation until work is completed, which is projected to be in late March, weather and schedule permitting.
Motorists are advised to plan their commute accordingly, but the VDOT report affirms that “access to all existing private property and business entrances within the work zone will be maintained at all times.”
Suggested Free traffic information tools provided by VDOT for planning travel during the project include the following :
Download the 511 smartphone app or 511-integrated Waze app.
Visit the 511 Virginia website or dial 511 for traffic information on your phone.
Follow @511HamptonRoads and @VaDOTHR on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.