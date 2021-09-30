By Terry Harris
On September 16, the 757 Mobile Market of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore came to the Triumph in Victory Christian Church in Wakefield on September 16.
The special mobile food bank was stocked with assortment of healthy foods including meats, dairy, canned goods, protein, fresh fruits, and Vegetables, according to Gloria Holloman, one of the coordinators of the event from Mars Hill AME Zion Church, along with Sharon Johnson of Triumph in Victory Church.
Holloman reported that an estimated 119 people were able to take advantage of the opportunity for free food shopping offered on that day to those who registered in advance. She explained that the goal of the mobile market is to fill up at the food banks, visit underserved areas, and return with an empty mobile unit.
Clifford Hedgspeth, Western Tidewater Food Bank Manager, is working toward setting up future similar visits in the area according to Holloman, who added that and that she, Johnson, and pastors Rev. Josiah Walker and Rev. Ernest Perry are “very happy to establish a partnership with the 757 mobile market team.”
Community leaders who toured the Mobile Market during this first visit to the area included Sussex County Administrator Richard Douglas, Wakefield Town councilman Michael Kessinger, Waverly Mayor Angela McPhaul, Rev. Charles Cypress of the Wakefield Outreach Center, Leah William Rumbley, Senior Director of Advocate for Western Tidewater Food Bank, and Surry County Social Services Director Valerie Pierce. Holloman added that special thanks for assistance with the event are due to Sheriff Ernest Giles and Dethany Reeser of the Sussex Sheriff’s Department.
