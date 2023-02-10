Milo is a lovely, medium-size two-year-old Staffie mix. He was surrendered by his owner due to no fault of his own, and was a bit scared at first but he’s come out of his shell. He loves being outside and running around and absolutely loves toys – especially the squeaky ones! One on one time is great with Milo as he also loves treats and belly rubs. He would be a really great addition to a loving family. Maye yours? Please come meet him at Sussex County Animal Services and Shelter, 14493 Robinson Road, Stony Creek, VA 23882. Monday through Friday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Please call first - 804-898-5371 - to make an appointment.
