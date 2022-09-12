By Terry Harris
On Thursday, September 8, the Sussex Chamber of Commerce will host a Meet the Candidates evening at the Jessica A. Moore Community Center in Waverly, VA. The purpose of the event is to offer citizens an opportunity to get to know those running in the upcoming election for Waverly mayor and town council seats.
According to Chamber President Jesse Hellyer both Mayor Angela McPhaul and a former Mayor Walter Mason, as well as the six candidates for the five Town Council seats, were invited and agreed to attend.
The Town Council Candidates are Allen Bernsdorf, Franklin Cox, Miriam Edwards, Kevin Jones, Thomas Jones, and Tara Norris.
The public will have an opportunity to meet the Waverly candidates at 6 p.m. followed at 6:30 pm. by a question and answer period.
Hellyer stated that the Chamber contacted the other municipalities in the county offering similar events, but only Waverly has responded.
The Jessica Ann Moore Community Center is located at 408 School Street, Waverly, VA 23890.
