McEachin presents $3.2 million to Surry County

By Terry Harris
There were happy faces all around as Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) presented a very large check to Surry County Board of Supervisors Chair Judy Lyttle and other county officials for a needed water system upgrade on Saturday.
The $3,200,000 was Surry County’s portion of a package totaling $19,121,508 for Virginia’s Fourth Congressional District which McEachin recently helped pass as part of the bipartisan Omnibus Appropriations Agreement for Fiscal Year 2022.
The Surry County funds are earmarked for Surry County’s Water System Upgrades which will include replacing the current well system and connecting it to a public water source, thereby increasing the capacity and lengthening the lifespan of the system as well as fostering economic development.
McEachin has said that he was “proud to advocate on behalf of hardworking Virginians for these local priorities, and I look forward to seeing these federal dollars support their ongoing efforts.”
Board of Supervisors Chair Judy Lyttle said afterward, “I certainly appreciate this and how Congressman McEachin has supported Surry County over my twenty-some years on the Board. He has always supported Surry and come here when we are having events. And I’d also like to recognize the staff for all their hard work on getting the needed information together quickly to make this possible. This is an exciting day for Surry County, and will go far to keep our water safe and available for further economic development.”
