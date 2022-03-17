McEachin instrumental in securing major funds for Surry County

Last week Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) helped pass the bipartisan Omnibus Appropriations Agreement for Fiscal Year 2022 “to fully fund the federal government and help address the major challenges our nation faces, including rising costs for American families and the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.”
Included in the agreement was a package for Virginia’s Fourth Congressional District totaling $19,121,508 to fund all ten of McEachin’s Community Project Funding requests to support local projects and priorities in his district.
Surry County Administrator Melissa Rollins declared herself “absolutely delighted” to learn that one of the ten appropriations was $3,200,000 for Surry County’s Water System Upgrades “to replace the current well system and connect it to a public water source, which will increase capacity, lengthen the lifespan of the system, and foster economic development.”
“Surry County is very excited to be on one of the 10 projects,” Rollins said. “Getting this money to be able to increase our water capacity for our school system as well as potential businesses will help foster economic development as well as providing safe quality water for the schools. This is a gigantic win for Surry County.”
“With Surry County being so small and having comparatively limited staff capacity, even preparing this – getting everything needed into the congressman’s office, was huge in and of itself,” she added. “We are so grateful for the efforts from Congressman McEachin’s office to help this small rural community in being able to better foster economic development in this way. And, of course, I am also so appreciative of the hard work of Deputy Administrator David Harrison and our Director of Economic Development Yoti Jafri as their teams were instrumental in making sure Surry County was part of this initiative. This is truly just wonderful, and I am so excited for us all!”
“I was proud to support today’s bipartisan omnibus appropriations package to fully fund our federal government and ensure it can continue working for the American people,” said Rep. McEachin (VA-04). “I am elated that all ten of my Community Project Funding requests were fully funded through this bill, bringing millions of dollars back home to Virginia’s Fourth Congressional District.”
“While there was no guarantee that all my requests would be selected for funding,” he continued, “thanks to the hard work of our local leaders, we were successful. Funding for these projects will support underserved areas, foster economic development, and make a meaningful difference for residents across our district. I was proud to advocate on behalf of hardworking Virginians for these local priorities, and I look forward to seeing these federal dollars support their ongoing efforts.”
A release from McEachin’s office indicated that the twelve-bill government funding package “will help middle class families with the cost of living, create American jobs, supports the vulnerable, and works to help small businesses and restaurants that are key to our economic future.”
Under guidelines issued by the Appropriations Committee, each Representative was able to request funding for up to ten projects in their community for FY22. Projects were restricted to a limited number of federal funding streams, and only state and local governments and eligible non-profit entities were permitted to receive funding.
The other nine projects included in McEachin’s $19.1 Million for the fourth district include $3,200,000 for Prince George County’s Extension of the Central Water System to Route 10 Corridor, $2,432,000 for City of Petersburg’s Pharmaceutical Park / Poor Creek Sewer Service Area, $2,643,508 for Charles City County District Three Broadband Fiber Connectivity, $750,000 for the City of Hopewell’s Cattail Creek Crossing Project, $3,000,000 for the Historic Village at the Dismal Swamp, $1,000,000 for the Ettrick Train Station Revitalization in Chesterfield, $400,000 for RTR Teacher Residency Early Childhood Pathway at Virginia Commonwealth University, $1,500,000 for An Achievable Dream Certified Academy at Highland Springs Elementary, and $996,000 for Virginia Commonwealth University’s RVA Gun Violence Prevention Framework.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.