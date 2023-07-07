McClellan Roundtable airs local successes and challenges

By Terry Harris
On Thursday, June 29, Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan (VA-04) hosted an 11 a.m. Roundtable for Sussex, Surry, and Southampton County leadership at Surry’s Emergency Operations Center. On the agenda were opportunities for her to provide a legislative update on her first 100 days in office and to learn firsthand about both the challenges and successes in each county.
Afterward, Congresswoman McClellan stopped at “the legendary Virginia Diner” before returning to her office, and the following day, she said of her visit to the area, “It was wonderful to host a leadership roundtable with local government leaders from Sussex, Surry, and Southampton.”
“We talked about things like broadband and working together,” explained Sussex County Administrator Richard Douglas, sharing his perspective of the enthusiastic participation at the event. “I think the number one issue we share in the three counties is related to Economic Development - making sure that we can be involved in growth opportunities and ways to circumvent impediments as they arise.”
He reported that there was discussion of the transition all three counties are undergoing from volunteer to paid EMS – a challenge occurring across the country - and the increased operating costs this is bringing about.
“We also discussed the upcoming farm bill,” he said. “It is so important that we be cognizant of any changes that could significantly impact our counties. With all three counties being largely rural, it is critical that we preserve farms and agricultural lands.”
When asked afterward about the opportunity to talk with Congresswoman McClellan and leaders from the other two counties, Board of Supervisors Chair Robert Elliott said, “Relationships are extremely important in creating avenues to advance, small rural communities. We are pleased to continue effective working relationships with our 4th Congressional District Representative Congresswoman McClellan, and we look forward to working with her office in forging partnerships and support that will continue to foster social-economic and sustainable growth for the betterment of Surry County citizens.”
Douglas said, “It was good to meet her staff and build relationships and awareness – to have a better understanding of opportunities we may have to get issues addressed on the federal level. And of course, we always look forward to opportunities to engage with colleagues in the region to share our concerns and ideas.”
“This was my fifth leadership roundtable and I have now met with the local government leaders of all 15 localities within the 4th Congressional District to discuss their priorities and give an update on my activities in Congress,” said McClellan. “I thank all of the local government leaders who made these conversations successful. I look forward to continuing these dialogues.”
