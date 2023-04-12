By Terry Harris
Just a few years ago, Waverly Virginia had fallen on hard times. Motorists driving through were greeted with streets littered with debris, dilapidated buildings, a run-down hotel, and a ballpark featuring an overgrown fence and a roofless building that once housed restrooms and a community concession stand.
That was about the time that Angela McPhaul, who had recently moved to town with her husband, Fitz, decided to get involved with local government to help make some changes. One change she promised right away was “to start a simple, town-sponsored 5K (footrace) to raise money for cleaning Waverly up and providing “something to do” in the form of activities for all citizens of all ages.
Now, just under five years later, a drive through the town features cleaned up streets, a badly needed parking lot often used for family-friendly events where the condemned buildings that once rained bricks and glass onto main street used to be, the welcoming community ball park with new fencing, concession stand, and restrooms thanks to a partnership with SCYMAC (Sussex County Young Men’s Athletic Club) and LOWE’S Home Improvement, and the abandoned motel is a distant, bad memory.
Waverly Mayor Angela McPhaul modestly avoids taking credit for many of the changes she has instigated, like the massive clean-up efforts at the ballpark and the town cemetery and the removal of all the unsightly and dangerous old buildings and even her ongoing efforts to bring new businesses and jobs into the area. But, if pushed, she will own up to having worked “pretty darn hard” to make good on the promise she made five years ago to “get the town cleaned up and back to a place we’d all love to call home.”
“After nearly five years in office I know our Administration has accomplished numerous things,” McPhaul began, “some not noticeable to our citizens, like updating technology in Town Hall, some that are very obvious like the renovation and update of the Allen W. Gibson park and tennis courts, but this all started with the first 5K we held in September of 2018.”
“When I took office,” she began, “the park had nice playground equipment but absolutely no curb appeal. With that initial 5K we raised about $6.000, thanks to generous sponsorships from business owners around town and registrations of walkers and runners. We took the money, teamed up with hiring Schultz Lawnscapes to plant trees around the campus, and began beatification of the park.”
She described how a second 5K in 2019 raised money for continued work on the park including adding picnic tables and designing a now much-used walking trail. But when the Covid pandemic hit in 2020 they had to cancel it that year.
“However, we did receive Federal Money that year which enabled us to turn Covid lemons to lemonade in the form of paving the walking trail and designing pickleball courts at the tennis courts,” she said. “Then we got right back on it in 2021 and the money raised for the 5K then was used to start a community garden. Finally in 2022 we added sails (colorful fabric sun-blocking devices) which make a dramatic impact to the look and feel of the park, and, more importantly, allow children to visit the playground anytime during a hot summer day and not worry about getting burned on the equipment.”
Now, she said, the people who live in or visit can take pride in the direction things are taking in Waverly. Other events the town sponsors in addition to the 5K include a children’s Oktoberfest – the first of which brought out hundreds of family members to enjoy some good, safe fun. The town is currently tilling the community garden in preparation for planting. A second Oktoberfest is already in the works, and the new tradition of a Cinco De Mayo celebration the town sponsors with the Sussex Chamber is scheduled for May 5 . They’ve even organized a first ever Miss Sussex County pageant, open to scholarship pageant to be held in July with young girls already registering to participate.
“And we have continued to take Covid money and spread it around town with many projects,’ she said, “but we continue to focus on the playground area because the work we have done provides activities for citizens of all ages.”
As she explained, people come to use the park from all around town.
“You see small children using the playground equipment all the time,” Mayor McPhaul said. “There are birthday parties and cookouts at the park, as well as children playing soccer and just throwing a baseball with friends. Adults use the walking trail for exercise every day of the week from early morning until the evening, and the pickleball courts are in full swing at least four days a week. And our newest project is adding a bathroom and two grilling stations which should be complete in April as we gear up for the Town of Waverly’s 5th Annual 5K on April 29. We’re pretty excited about that.”
Finally the enthusiastic mayor, who also has a full time job managing Culinary Advisors, her company that designs and implements commercial kitchens across the country, paused for a moment to reflect. She admitted to being a bit tired and mentioned how glad she is to have some good local people getting involved with everything from volunteering for events to help with grants writing to bringing in ideas for other ways to keep making the town special – and how she always welcomes more support.
“Waverly has always had good bones,” she finally added. “That’s one reason why we decided to move here. It just needed all the good people who live here – and there are so many good people here - to pull together, and lend brains and elbow grease to make Waverly a place we all can be proud to call home.”
