Lyttle assumes chairmanship of BOS

Judy Lyttle, first elected in 1999 to the Surry County Board of Supervisors, became this year’s chair of the group at their Jan. 6 meeting. While it is not the first time that she has headed the board, the always-busy Surry super-supporter admitted afterward that she had not necessarily expected the honor this time.
“I am happy about it,” she said, “and I was hopeful that I would get a chance to serve during this 4 year term in the chair position. But it was almost a surprise, and I am delighted that they supported me.”
Having served on the board for 22 consecutive years thus far, with another two years to go before her next election, Lyttle chuckled and said, “I’ve been serving citizens of Surry long before I became a board member. I retired in 2001 from the Department of Agriculture, so you could say that I served farmers and landowners of Surry County for 33 years before I became a board member – through the Farm Service Agency – Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service - ASCS.”
Lyttle, who makes a point of being as informed as possible about goings-on across the commonwealth, especially as they relate to Surry County, said that she has seen many changes in the small, largely rural county – many of which she championed. When asked about things for which she has fought the hardest and of which she is most proud, she was quick to respond.
“Broadband!” she immediately exclaimed. “For me that is the top of the line. Because being a rural community and not able to communicate today, especially when so much is available online, I am excited about things like the jobs this may create for our citizens. Now folks can work from home and children - with the covid situation like it is - can more easily do online learning – which is a much better scenario for our schools and all our youth. Of course it is a big boost for economic development having broadband available. And even being able to do things like stream movies, in addition to the educational and business advantages, is very important to a lot of people right now.”
“Due to broadband, people and businesses are moving to Surry now where they weren’t before,” she continued. Having broadband internet access is a great opportunity for anyone who works at home to potentially come back to Surry, should they so choose, to work. It’s a way to make it possible for our young people to stay in the area, rather than having to move away for many jobs that are not possible without it. So I feel really good about that.”
Second-mentioned was the county’s new Emergency Services building, another cause Lyttle had been behind for many years.
“The County had been looking at having a new one for, well, that started when I first came on board!” she began. “But over time with all the checks and balances – where to put it, how much to spend – all the things that go into the decision to put money out for building? Well, it was needed before I came on board, so finally having that and a good connection to other communities with our emergency services is a really big thing for our county. So I feel very good about that.”
“And the Marina!” she added. “The Surry Marina has put Surry County on the map. With our concerted effort to market Surry County, the Marina certainly is bringing in customers.”
“We have upgraded courtrooms, added on to the government center, remodeled the sheriff’s department, remodeled parks and rec, our school systems have been upgraded,” Lyttle added, “And there were fire department upgrades as well. A lot has happened in my 22 years that I think is positive for the community. And now we are trying to upgrade our radio systems – getting better care and ability to be transported for our citizens when they need healthcare.”
Always modest, Lyttle – who always insists, “I’m just Judy” - was quick to preface statements with “we” or “as a board.” But anyone actively involved with the Surry County Board of Supervisors over the years can concur that she was often the quiet voice behind improvements in the county.
Asked what additional changes she hopes to see in the future for Surry County, Lyttle responded, “The county has purchased another industrial site out off of 460, and I’m looking forward to that bringing more business and development to the county. Our housing is sporadic throughout the county, and hopefully there will one day be a mixed development of housing and businesses in that area. I doubt that will happen in two years, but I’m very glad we have that in our arsenal toward developing the county.”
As for how she feels now about her ongoing efforts on behalf of Surry County, Lyttle responded, “Oh I love it! I love working for my county. Seeing something grow! I always try to listen to people, and provide if I can, and if I can’t I just say ‘I don’t think that’s something I can do. It’s not feasible.’ When you’re working for the citizens and you can do something, it’s very rewarding for me.”
