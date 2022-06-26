Local woman signs to play college tennis

By Terry Harris
For 18 year-old Claremont native Mary Blair Seward, graduation week was particularly hectic. The day before her June 3 graduation from the Appomattox Regional Governor’s School for the Arts and Technology with an $88k academic scholarship to attend Randolph-Macon College in Ashland, Seward participated in a signing ceremony committing her also to play tennis at R-MC.
Thus far thus far the rising freshman, who began playing tennis in elementary school, has worked with coaches at the McCormack Nagelson Tennis Center at William and Mary as well as the Petersburg Country Club and finished her high school career undefeated in her VHSL Region B Tri-Rivers District. She also, during her high school career, she held the number one ranking in singles and in doubles with her partner for her Sophomore, Junior, and Senior years. Now she says that she is looking forward to putting her natural advantage on the court of being a “lefty” to work in her college tennis career.
Asked how she feels about signing on to join the college tennis team, she said, “I was afraid I wouldn’t make it, but with a lot of hard work and determination and classes and tennis camps through the years, I feel like I have a skill set that I can contribute to their tennis team.”
As for taking on the training and practice that come with being a college athlete in addition to her studies, Seward said she is “looking forward to the challenges ahead” as well as the “opportunity to learn about the sport at the next level.”
She added that she knows she will have “lots of juggling to manage both classes and training time in the gym and on the tennis court,” but is ready for the challenge.
“Given her success and the determination she has shown so far, there is no doubt she will make the most of this opportunity!” said her aunt, Susan Seward, Chair of Sussex County Board of Supervisors.
Mary Blair, who lives in Claremont with her parents Sophia and William E. “Bill” Seward , IV, may be following in the footsteps of her older sister, Sarah Seward, who also graduated from Governor’s School and Randolph Macon and played on the tennis team of both schools, she said that she is determined to chart her own course when she heads off to college in August.
“To be honest, I’m kind of nervous to leave home,” she admitted, “but at the same time very excited to be able to go off to college and branch out and get to know myself a little more. I often feel a little isolated, as I love my home and where I grew up, but I have had to drive over an hour from home to go see friends from school. I’m looking forward to being able to stay on campus, make new friends, have new experiences, and learn to make my own decisions as I take the next step in my scholastic and athletic careers.”
