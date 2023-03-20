Local woman epitomizes celebration theme

By Terry Harris
During the March meeting of the Surry County Board of Supervisors, they devoted a moment to honoring past Chair and current Vice Chair Judy S. Lyttle. The tribute read, in part, “During Women’s History Month, a time when we celebrate the economic, political and social achievements of women, we congratulate Ms. Lyttle on her service to the residents of Surry County.”
The tribute was well-deserved, as her participation in and services to the county are legion.
In 1999, Lyttle became the first woman elected and the first African American Woman to serve on the Surry County Board of Supervisors. Twenty three years later she continues to be a quiet powerhouse and a devoted cheerleader for positive growth in Surry County.
When asked about her long term service to the area, she responded, “I retired in 2001 from the Department of Agriculture, so you could say that I served farmers and landowners of Surry County for 33 years before I became a board member – through the Farm Service Agency – Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service - ASCS.”
On being the first woman on the Surry County Board of Supervisors, Lyttle remarked, “I feel good about that! Like a pioneer – leading the way for other women who might want to serve in the role in Surry County.”
She said that she learned a lot about government through participation in the Virginia Association of Counties and confirmed that she is a VACO past President.
As for the secret to her success, Lyttle revealed that she remains adamant about one thing.
“I have no personal agendas,” she explained, “It’s all about things the citizens feel are important as we progress as a county.”
To a query concerning challenges she has faced, Lyttle – who always insists, “I’m just Judy” – responded, “The most challenging thing to deal with for me has been the broadband initiative. Being a rural community and not able to communicate today can be a big drawback to positive growth.”
“My daughters grew up in Surry County,” she continued. “But they moved on, as most of our youth do, because it’s been hard to live in Surry and try to find the kind of jobs that are out there in other areas. I think we all want our children to be able to live in the place where they were born - if they want to - and have a good living, and with these technological advances, this situation can finally improve!”
Lyttle also advocated for years for a new Emergency Services building, and said that she was proud to see it finally open and running, and happy about the boost it gives to economic development efforts.
“We also have upgraded courtrooms, added on to the government center, remodeled the sheriff’s department and parks and rec, and upgraded our school systems and fire department,” she said.
With her signature grin, Lyttle described her favorite part of serving on the Board of Supervisors as “helping make decisions with other members. Listening to citizens. Seeing things happen that are going to be better for my community. Interacting with the people – the board, administration, staff, office on youth, social services, parks and rec, the sheriff’s department, Commonwealth Attorney. It’s just great to hear what they have to say. If things are working for them, great! If not I can come back to the board and help get things so they are working. I’m not going to say I’m successful at all of them, but I do my best. I do try.”
Describing farming, including forestry, as “the backbone of economics of Surry county,” Lyttle explained that this is one reason why smart growth is so important.
She also denoted one of the keys to success in Surry county as “20 plus churches in Surry County,” to which she gives credit for the “low crime rate and healthy family life.”
Reflecting on the county she loves, Supervisor Lyttle paused, then said, “When I decided to become a board member, I prayed about it and the answer I received was that’s the thing for you to do. This is who I am and what I feel like it’s been proven was His purpose for my life. And when this is no longer it, I will do whatever the next purpose is for my life.”
“But I do love working for my county!” she added. “Seeing something grow! When you’re working for the citizens and you can do something, it’s very rewarding.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.