Local student wins Great Valu Scholarship

Great Valu has announced the awards for their Eighteenth Annual Great Scholarships for Great Students Scholarship and this year a $1,000 Scholarship was awarded to Allison Brittle of Wakefield.
Speaking from their Wakefield Great Valu on 608 North County Drive, Nick Garrett who, along with Tom and Wendi Garrett, owns the local store, expressed his pleasure upon learning of Brittle’s selection.
“We’ve been doing this for about 20 years now,” he said, “and one of the big things we really enjoy about the Great Valu Scholarships for Great Students is that it supports our customers - located in Sussex and Surry Counties. So we are very happy about having that support of our local community.”
The independent owners of Great Valu Supermarkets underwrite the Great Scholarships for the Great Students program, which has awarded over $498,000 in scholarships to date, to recognize the commitment of high school students to their education and communities. The program recognizes a deserving high school senior in each GREAT VALU market as well as a number of store associates in their overall marketing group to help defray the cost of their post- secondary education.
According to information received from the company, the program is managed by Great Valu’s Scholarship Committee, which selected the winners from a broad cross section of outstanding seniors from all of the markets they serve, making final scholarship recipient selections difficult. Selections are based on a variety of considerations, including academics and grade point averages, extra-curricular activities, and individual student life challenges.
The independently owned and operated Great Valu stores actively support the scholarship program as a means to strengthen commitments to the communities they serve.
To be eligible for the Great Valu Scholarship Program, a student must be planning to enroll (no later than the Fall semester following announcement of awards) in a full-time course of study at an accredited two or four year college, university, or vocational/technical school in the United States, be a senior in high school, have maintained at least a cumulative 3.0 Grade Point Average on a 4.0 scale (or equivalent), and be a full-time resident of the Great Valu marketing area.
