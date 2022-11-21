On Friday, the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) announced $12 million in state School Security Equipment Grants to protect students, faculty and visitors in 431 schools in 90 school divisions.
The four area divisions awarded grants include the following:
Surry County — $14,936 for Surry Elementary; Sussex County — $104,763 for Sussex Central High and Sussex Central Middle; Dinwiddie County — $192,743 for Dinwiddie County High and Dinwiddie Elementary. Prince George County — $108,362 for David A. Harrison Elementary, L.L. Beazley Elementary, North Elementary, South Elementary and William A. Walton Elementary.
“The systems and equipment purchased through these grants will help school divisions control access to school buildings, respond quickly to emergencies and maintain orderly learning environments for students,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow said. “Every student and every teacher should feel safe in their classrooms, during school activities and when traveling to and from school. In many cases, the equipment purchased addresses vulnerabilities identified in annual school security audits.”
The School Security Equipment Grants program, which was established by the 2013 General Assembly in the aftermath of the 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, will pay for voice and video internal communication systems, mass notification systems, security card access systems, visitor ID badging systems, surveillance cameras, two-way radios, security vestibules, interior school bus cameras, two-way radios for buses and other security enhancements.
According to information from the VDOE, priority is given to schools most in need of modern security equipment, schools with relatively high numbers of offenses, schools with equipment needs identified by a school security audit, and schools in divisions least able to afford security upgrades based on criteria for making the awards developed by VDOE and the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services.
In 2020, the General Assembly doubled the total annual appropriation for the program from $6 million, to $12 million. The legislature also increased the maximum award per school division from $100,000, to $250,000.
A local match of 25 percent is required of most divisions with the exceptions of Lee County and Scott County, which are exempt from the local-match requirement due to composite indices of local-ability-to-pay of less than 0.2.
Specific information on the use of the funds in any individual area is not released for security reasons.
