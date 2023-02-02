Local Resident elected Chair of National Peanut Board

By Terry Harris
Fourth generation Wakefield farmer Paul Rogers III assumed the position of Chairman of the National Peanut Board on January 1. But although he may have ascended to the heights in that capacity, he remains too connected to his roots and passionate about the work he does to be intimidated by the title.
Rogers, who has been farming since graduating in 1997 from Old Dominion University with a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering technology, explained last week how he feels about the position from his home on Rogers Farm, where he was raised.
“I think it’s a very rewarding position to be nominated by fellow farmers from nearly a dozen peanut growing states,” he said. “As a peanut farmer and board member, since the year 2000 when we began, over 41 million of our dollars have gone for production research to make the family peanut farm more sustainable and profitable for the American Peanut Farmer.”
“I’m proud that we’re funding ourselves,” he continued. “It started with a government grant of a little over four million dollars of federal monies and through farmer contributions it’s come to add up to $45 million in the last 22 years.”
Rogers explained that the National Peanut Board is like a three legged stool, with the legs being production research for growers, allergy research to help overcome the issues with peanut allergies, and domestic promotion. This explanation meshes perfectly with the organization’s definition of being “made up of farmers whose mission is to improve the economic condition of U.S. peanut farmers and their families through compelling promotion and groundbreaking research.”
“It’s important to make the American peanut farmers more sustainable and profitable in future years,” Rogers said. “The American farmer is generally passionate about feeding and clothing the world, and the peanut is a very nutritious and healthy product.”
Rogers is not new to the spotlight, as he is a member of several agricultural organizations including the Virginia Crop Improvement Association, Virginia Cotton Growers Association, Virginia Farm Bureau Cotton Advisory Board and Virginia Cotton Board. He also currently serves as a board member for Colonial Farm Credit, and as past chair and current director of local Southern States Petroleum Co-op.
He also finds time to contribute to the local community in various capacities, as he is a two-time past-president of the Wakefield Ruritan Club and is on the board of directors of the Wakefield Sportsman Club.
A family man, Rogers and his wife, Dawn, have three children – Lauren, Jake, and Cade, and he has been involved in coaching for over a 20 years, serving as coach of youth baseball and basketball.
His father, Paul Rogers, Junior, who has grown peanuts, cotton, soybeans, corn, and wheat on the 2,000 acre farm for 50 years and preceded Paul III on numerous agricultural boards, said of his son’s most recent honor, “His mother and I are so proud of him. It’s very time consuming being chairman, but he’s very serious about it. Some people just go through the motions, but he’s really doing it.”
In a formal statement about his new position as chair, Rogers said, “I am excited to continue to take our production and allergy research to higher levels in efforts to provide stability and profitability to the American Peanut Farmer, as well as provide a sustainable and nutritious food to feed the world. I also take the matter of replacing our current CEO Bob Parker very seriously and look forward to working closely with the search committee and Vetted Solutions to find the right successor for Bob.”
On a less formal note, when asked how he feels about the upcoming year as Chair of the National Peanut Board, he responded, “It’s going to be fun! I’m looking forward to it. I love being in God’s work every day and being able to grow food and fiber to feed and clothe the world. It’s a rewarding feeling.”
