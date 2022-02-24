Local public schools respond to Governor’s mask order

Last Wednesday, Feb. 16, Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed State Bill 739 which created a parent opt-out from local school mask mandates and ensured five day a week in-person instruction.
The bill, which took effect immediately, provides school districts a transition period to comply by March 1.
At their regular meeting on Thursday, Feb. 17, the Sussex County School Board voted to allow the school administration two school days – Friday and Monday – to notify parents before beginning a mask-optional status for students on Tuesday, Feb. 22. Employees still will be required to wear masks.
Surry County Public Schools report that they will align with the March 1 date allowing students to attend school without masks. Employees, parents and all visitors will be required to wear masks when entering school buildings.
