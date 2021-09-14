By Terry Harris
Sussex County stepped up their game in the fastest-growing sport in America on August 28 when the Waverly Pickleball Club held their first-ever tournament.
Eight randomly drawn mixed double teams competed in the double elimination tournament, and Franklin Cox, Tricia Barker, Debbie Rose, and Fitz McPhaul played in the championship game. When the last volley ended, Rose and McPhaul took the trophy.
Waverly Pickleball Club now has more than 20 members, and interest is so great that Waverly Tennis courts already has two pickleball courts and will have six within the next two weeks, joining the nationwide trend to shifting a focus in many areas from tennis to the relatively new sport.
Addressing the popularity of pickleball, Tyson McGuffin, the world’s top-ranked player, has explained why the accessibility of the sport has made it attractive to players of all ages.
“Pickleball still has that backyard, beer-drinking sports feel,” said McGuffin. “Coming from playing college tennis and pro tennis, it is so much more enjoyable.”
The paddleball sport combines elements of badminton, table tennis, and tennis, and is also picking up steam through ESPN’s deal to air the Professional Pickleball Association’s 2021 tournaments. The $100,000 in cash prizes for the final match of the first World Pickleball Championship put the relatively new sport solidly in the area of “not just for kids anymore” as the average age of pickleball players is 41, with 84% of the Casual players 54 or younger according to information on the website of the Pickleball Club of Chesterfield County in North Chesterfield, VA.
Representatives of the Waverly team report that they play at the Waverly Tennis Courts on Bank Street every Monday and Wednesday night at 6 p.m. and Saturdays at 8:30 a.m. and “are always looking for more players.” There also is a beginner clinic on Tuesdays at 8:30 a.m. with extra equipment on hand “for anyone who wants to show up and try it out.”
