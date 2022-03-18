Local pickleball group welcomes new players

Seventeen members of the Waverly Pickleball Club aged 51 to 75 got together for their third tournament on March 6, and when the dust cleared and Debbie Rose and Fitz McPhaul were declared the winners, everyone enjoyed a potluck dinner. Now that the Town of Waverly has six pickleball courts, according to Mayor Angela McPhaul the response to the addition and the upgrades to Allen W. Gibson Memorial Park on the 200 block of Bank Street has been “tremendous!”
“Since we put the pickleball courts out there by the tennis courts, it’s become so popular it’s just amazing,” Mayor McPhaul said. “Pickleball – in fact, the whole park – is becoming a big community thing, and it’s really exciting seeing people walking, riding bikes, pushing strollers - using the park now in so many ways. We’re trying to have regular tourneys to keep the growing momentum going!”
Playing Pickleball has become so popular locally that others from the surrounding area have begun to express interest in the sport, she said, and the town now has permitting and engineering plans in place to add a bathroom and hopefully also a bricked in grilling facility.
The loosely-termed “club” meets for games on Monday and Wednesday at 5 p.m. and Saturday at 9 a.m. “depending on the weather,” she revealed, and consists of “anybody who wants to come out and play.
“New members are always welcome!” McPhaul added. “We even keep extra balls and paddles on hand for newcomers who want to try pickleball, and people who come out return again and again and again! It’s definitely not a big, formal club. It’s just an opportunity for folks to come out and enjoy the park, get some fresh air and exercise, and meet new people - all outside, not too close to anyone else, just keeping everyone safe while we play!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.