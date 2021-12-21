Local man surprised by second Christmas miracle

By Terry Harris
On Sunday evening, Surry County native son Antonio Charity paused before heading to a nighttime shoot at an undisclosed location in snowy Utah to talk about what he’s calling his “Double Christmas Miracle.”
“Well,” he began, “I was at home in L.A. after filming the first part of a Netflix movie when I got the call that I’d been cast in a second movie – for Lifetime! Ordinarily when you’re working on a two week period shoot and another role comes up during the same time, and you know you’d be working multiple days on each, you just say, ‘No.’ Because the coordination of doing two at once just makes it nearly impossible.”
Charity went on to relate how when he was notified about the second while in the midst of filming the Christmas movie on which he already was working with Lindsay Lohan, he had a conversation with his agent to see if there might be any way that it would be possible to film both simultaneously.
“I just knew if it was possible at all,” he said, “it would require a lot of going back and forth between the two productions. I knew there would have to be some compromises if it would even be possible at all. But by the grace of God, in spite of their filming at the same time, there were no conflicts between the two schedules!”
But the story doesn’t end there.
“There were weather concerns,” he continued, “and they both started making scheduling changes because there was no snow, and they needed snow. But with even their changes in schedules – of both films – and adding two additional days to one film – and my contract – there were still no conflicts! That’s unheard of. It already felt like a Christmas miracle that I got the first movie – the Lindsay Lohan one for Netflix that we did some work on in November. But when I got the call to do the Lifetime one – in the same general area – at the same time as the rest of the shooting for the first one and there were no conflicts? That had to be a Christmas miracle!”
The original contract had him returning to Utah for a week more of filming, Charity explained. When they tacked extra days before and after the period he was to be there, it was expanded to nine paid days, but still only three – now different – days working. The Lifetime contract, which had him working five days during roughly the same time period, simultaneously was adjusted as well, but still there were no conflicts.
“So while I’m here, I’m doing three days on one movie, five on another, and even with both companies having made schedule changes at the last minute, I’m working eight out of eleven days on two movies, getting paid for all eleven days with no conflicts, no discussions – nothing! If that’s not a miracle, I don’t know what is!”
Charity is contractually restricted from saying where the films are being shot beyond “remote locations in the Salt Lake City area” but he did reveal that both are Christmas movies with 2022 release dates.
Asked about working with Lindsay Lohan and Jack Wagner he said that he has already shot two scenes with Lohan and “She has been very kind to me.”
He described a typical workday on the set as fun, in spite of the fact that most days he has to drive nearly an hour and a half to the sets and added that he is really enjoying all the snow.
“I haven’t been in this much snow since I lived in New York – doing an off Broadway show in New York City in 2009,” he said. “And it’s great to look at, since I don’t have to be doing any shoveling or anything like that. They keep the roads clear. One day when we were working on the Netflix one there was at least a foot of new snow, and it was steadily coming down while we worked. That was a lot of fun!”
He said that the only challenge with working the two projects at once is constant communication.
“I’ll be getting emails and texts from all kinds of people on all sorts of things – wardrobe, covid testing, call times, locations,” he explained, “and sometimes I have to stop and really focus on who sent me what from which set, but I really am enjoying it all.”
Charity remarked that the cold – often shooting in the teens and with falling snow – has not been a problem, but he had been cautioned about one thing he had not considered before going to Utah to work.
“I’m traveling early and late, nearly always in the dark, into some very remote territory,” he said. “And here in Utah, the population is less than 2% black. So I’ve been all over the area – in restaurants, stores, even Walmart, I’ve only seen two other black faces in eight days. But pretty much everyone I’ve encountered has been really nice. I guess the best way to describe this experience – besides being a miracle – is that it’s been pretty uneventful.”
Charity paused, then with his signature grin he drawled, “Things have been pretty much quiet and slow, and I like that. I may live in L.A. now, but being the small-town country boy that I am, the quieter, the cleaner and the fewer people, the better I like it.”
