Local Lions begin food drive

By Terry Harris
As the Sussex Lions Club kicks off their 2nd annual food drive to benefit local food pantries, according to club President Katrina Faltz, that is just the beginning of the list of things the local service organization has in the works.
“During the holiday season, the food collection box will be located at the Wakefield Great Valu at 608 County Drive, Wakefield, VA 23888,” Faltz said, “and we may have other outlets as well.”
Faltz said that all the food placed in collection boxes will go to local families, and some of the items requested by local food banks include applesauce, dry and canned vegetables, canned meats and soups, non-sugary cereals, cooking oils, crackers, canned or dried fruit (low or no sugar), granola bars, herbs, honey, instant mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, nuts and seeds, oatmeal, pasta, pasta sauce, peanut butter (16 ounce jars, powdered milk, brown or white rice, sugar, laundry detergent, and toilet tissue.
“The generosity of the Sussex County Community last year blessed so many families,” Faltz explained, “and we would like to increase the number of families that will benefit from this event. We truly appreciate all the people who support this much-needed project, even when they are struggling but can find it in themselves to give to someone less fortunate.”
Adding that the local Lions have other projects planned to assist local people who may need a little extra help during the holiday season, she said, “We’ll be working with Sussex County Social Service on their Angel Tree Project as well as helping with the Ronald McDonald House and Adopt-A-Senior @ Accordius Health-Waverly.”
Going on into the new year, she said that they will be conducting Sight for Kids at the Sussex County schools, Recycle for Sight in April, as well as other projects in the Spring.
“We continue to assist families in the community who need financial assistance to purchase glasses,” she said, “so we ask everyone when you see us out and about in the community collecting money, glasses, and hearing aids to please support our efforts as it will all help Sussex County residents – and we so much appreciate everyone’s support.”
“We are always looking for like- minded individuals to join our club and get involved in our efforts to make Sussex County a better, happier, safer place for us all,” she added.
Anyone interested in more information an opportunity to help with the efforts can like and follow their Facebook page - Sussex County,VA Lions Club – and leave a message through the page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.