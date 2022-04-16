Local law enforcement sends aid to Ukraine

By Terry Harris
Last week, the Surry County Sheriff’s Department decided that they wanted to be able to help save lives in Ukraine. Thanks to conversations with other county departments, they found a way, as Sheriff Turner explained.
“I was talking with some other sheriffs about what was going on over there,” he said. “You look at a country like Ukraine and how they’re fighting a war and they don’t have the tools to do it, and they’re asking anyone over 18 to fight, but they don’t have vests or helmets or weapons they need. Well, we wanted to be able here in Surry to help them to fight and help their country.”
Turner said the more they thought about it, the more they wanted to do something concrete.
“Well, there’s a young man Levin White, a police officer at VCU who is the co-founder of a non-profit to help in Ukraine, and he put out a call to collect ballistic vests and some other items to send over,” he continued. “So we looked and found some vests in our surplus that we’re not using any more. We had 18, so we took them up there last week to the VCU Police Department to help in the war against Russia.”
“We don’t have a lot, but we can do what we can to help the cause with humanitarian aid for another country – to lift up Ukraine,” Turner said. “It’s a worthy cause.”
