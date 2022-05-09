Wakefield's Great Valu may be the only grocery store in Sussex and Surry Counties, but according to Nick Garrett, owner of the establishment along with his parents Tom and Wendy, they never rest on their laurels.
Ever since they opened in 1992 they have been committed to offering the best in products and service to the community while maintaining an air of genuine friendliness.
Now, to celebrate their 30th Anniversary, in addition to their big celebratory sale which runs May 4 – 17, they are announcing news about even greater things in the works, as Nick explained.
“We’ve got some big, exciting changes coming soon,” he began. “We’re lowering thousands of prices - becoming more competitive with the larger stores our local neighbors may be burning up gas to drive to – and we’re doing a big remodel.”
Asked what the remodel will entail, he responded, “With all the new bigger, deeper cases, our main goal is to be able to have more product. We’ll be offering much more variety than we currently do.”
“And part of it is about becoming more efficient, going green with things,” he added.
“Customers want it, so we’re doing it for them. It really is important for everybody.”
Considering their large and attractive displays of produce – much of it local – and baked goods prepared in-house, a natural inquiry concerned what he is most proud of among their products.
“Our meat!” he immediately responded. “We have four butchers and we have the best meats. You can’t buy what we sell just anywhere. You have to have a special license that only we and a couple more stores have to sell Certified Angus Beef.”
Known for their ongoing dedication to supporting their local community, Wakefield True Valu supports local food drives, fire department events, area churches, local schools and law enforcement among others. They are even hosting the Sussex Lions White Cane Sale and Dimes for Diabetes events at the store May 7 and 8 during their big storewide sale.
Finally, Nick said, “We opened in 1992 and I was born in 1993, so I’ve been here my whole life. And I guess what I’m really most proud of about our place is that we truly are a local store and we treat everybody well. We work hard to provide good, fresh produce and baked goods and you can’t beat our meats. But after thirty years, even with all the new technology to keep things running smoothly behind the scenes, we still have the ‘Old South’ vibe. We get to see and talk to our friends and neighbors every day, and it’s important to us that we treat everybody well. We still take your groceries out to your car - all the Mom and Pop stuff. Anything you remember about grocery shopping from when you were a kid, we still do here.”
Wakefield Great Valu at 608 County Dr, Wakefield, VA is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. until 9 p.m. and in addition to in-store shopping they are in the process of instituting curbside pickup.
