By Terry Harris
The Southampton-Sussex Mustang 10U Allstar Team had a terrific tournament run from June 17 through July 22. In all, the team of nine- and ten-year-old boys played in six tournaments in six weeks and five championship games, leaving them only one game shy of going to the PONY International World Series.
The local team was made up of all-star players selected from their community recreation teams in both Southampton and Sussex counties, coached by Paul Rogers III, Wesley Pierce, and Paul Rogers, Jr. Teammates were Jordan Gray, Jakiy Webb, Wyatt Kawana, Mani Bain, Syvion Bailey-Jones, Makyle Duck, Brantley Beale, Ryan Benson, Hunter Brownfield, Cullen Riddick, Cade Rogers, Paxton Rodgers, and Elliss Elder.
The blended team began preparing for the PONY International World Series Mustang 10U level in mid-June in Chesterfield, VA and Currituck, NC, taking home championship and runner-up trophies from both places.
At the District tournament in Smithfield, VA June 28-July 1 they defeated SCAA Blue Mustang 10U Allstar team from Southern Chesapeake 17-1 and then won against Smithfield Allstars 17-1. This advanced Southampton-Sussex to the District 1 championship game, pitting them once more against the Smithfield Allstars. In a hard-fought battle, Southampton-Sussex again came away the victors, with a 6-4 score.
Following the tournament at Smithfield, the team advanced to the Section tournament in Virginia Beach hosted by Great Neck, July 5-8. In the first game Southampton-Sussex defeated Great Neck Red Mustang Allstars 22-5. The following day they defeated SCAA Thunder 14-3. In the third game, once again playing SCAA, the victory was not theirs, forcing both teams to meet once more in the “if” game. This time Southampton-Sussex came away the tournament champs in a tight 5-3 game, sending the determined boys up to yet another tournament level.
High Point, NC was the site of the South Region tournament, July 13-15, where Southampton- Sussex faced tougher competition, leading to a first-game loss to West Raleigh Canes Red Mustangs. In the second game the Mustang team from High Point fought hard but in the end Southampton-Sussex came out on top 13-8. The third game went into extra innings before Southampton Sussex claimed yet another victory at 10-9 over North Wake All-Stars. The local team fell to the West Raleigh team in the final game for this tournament, but both teams earned a spot in the last tournament before the PONY International World Series.
Finally, the team traveled back to Virginia to play in the East Zone Championship July 20-22 at Iron Bridge Park in Chesterfield County. In the first game of a double-header, the Southampton-Sussex team defeated the CBC All-Stars-Foley team 17-2. The second game pitted Sussex-Southampton once again against the West Raleigh Canes Red team and resulted in a loss. The following day Southampton-Sussex rallied yet again, handily defeating CBC this time 13-3.
Southampton-Sussex Mustang team played their final game the next day, and in spite of giving it all they had, this time West Raleigh ended the hopes of the courageous band of Southampton-Sussex players for advancing to the PONY International World Series with a 5-1 game.
“These boys played beyond anybody’s wildest imagination,” related business manager and coach Paul Rogers, Jr , whose son was head coach and the father of one of the players, making three generations of the same family in the group. “They hung with it and gelled and came together.”
“We were two hits and ‘don’t make two errors’ against a really good West Raleigh team from going to the International championship,” he added. “The coach told us they had 800 kids they were picking from for their team. We had 30. I’ve been coaching over 50 years and this little Southampton Sussex team doesn’t happen often.”
Head Coach Paul Rogers, Jr. said, “This was a truly remarkable and memorable run by these 9 and 10-year-old ball players from Southampton and Sussex counties who never gave up and displayed sportsmanship throughout the entire season, making each of their communities proud. I just want to emphasize that this was a great run for these kids. I hope the parents remember and cherish this, as it’s not an everyday thing. I’m really proud of them.”
“It’s an honor and a pleasure to be able to bring all these kids from different communities together,” he added. “My favorite thing about this experience was the resiliency of the boys - never giving up and being able to overcome adversity. They were always willing to get in there and fight to win for the team.”
