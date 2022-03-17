Loblolly Solar outlines proposed county-wide contributions

Last week, Loblolly Solar made a $10,000 donation to Surry County Public Schools to provide technological device access to students without adequate high speed internet. Subsequently, Kathryn Meyer, their Senior Manager of Development announced further plans for the company’s assuming a positive community presence in the county as they work toward building a proposed 150 megawatt solar project west of Spring Grove.
“We have held nine community meetings and improved our project over time from community feedback,” Meyer began. “Our 10th community meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, March 23rd, from six until eight p.m. at Surry County’s Community Facility on Enos Farm Drive.”
Meyer first revealed that Loblolly Solar seeks to be a long-term partner with Surry County, expressed pride in the proposed project and the hope that “it will set a benchmark for responsible and conscientious solar development in this community.”
She then explained plans the company is putting in place to give back to the community and become good corporate citizens.
“Upon approval of the siting agreement by the Board of Supervisors,” Myers said, “Primergy can advance our commitment to the project through the several proposals. We are working with the County Attorney’s office and Board of Supervisors to negotiate a siting agreement which includes various community benefits, commitments, and project-specific conditions.”
One commitment the company has already honored when they made the $10,000 donation to Surry County Public Schools. A further commitment to the county’s school system includes a promised donation of $125,000 to Surry County Public Schools for investments in technology upon approval of the proposed siting agreement.
“We plan to provide the donation to the schools without conditions as to how they might plan to use it, but the Superintendent communicated that they would intend to use these funds for necessary upgrades to the Chromebooks for every middle schooler in the county,” Myers said. “Primergy Solar is so glad to have the opportunity to offer additional support to the students of Surry County. Investment in technology is vital to ensure all students have equal access to virtual learning.”
Myers also announced a novel proposal, believed to be the first in the nation, for financial assistance to a number of county residents which would provide $60,000 per year for a Power Bill Reduction Program (PBRP) for the duration of the project.
“This was an idea inspired by conversations with Spring Grove residents,” Myers said. “We are so excited to be offering this first-of-its-kind proposal and hope it inspires similar programs nationwide. Since Loblolly Solar is an independent power producer, not a power distributor like Dominion or PGEC, we can’t provide electricity direct to customers, but we are able to offer some financial relief.”
An estimated 100 residents could opt-in to the program for the life of the project, according to Myers, who further revealed that the $50 per month per resident for a total of $600 per person per year, or $60,000 total annually, will yield $2.4 million for residents over the life of the project and said that Loblolly Solar already is actively discussing the proposal with local power providers.
Another benefit to be included in the agreement should the proposed project be approved by the county, Myers announced, will provide an “Initial Voluntary Payment” of $250,000 to Surry County upon completion of construction to compensate for the time and effort to coordinate on project permitting and construction. Also, she said, the project would provide an estimated $16 million in additional county revenue over the life of the project – as opposed to the $500,000 which the same property would ordinarily generate for the - which Surry County would be able to allocate to whatever they see fit.”
“Simply put,” said Myers, “Loblolly Solar looks forward to being a real part of the community, and to providing a consistent, long term revenue stream for the next generation.”
