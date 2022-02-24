The Town of Waverly, which has been marking the seasons with colorful banners flying along Main Street, has recently embarked on a special project to honor local veterans.
“We had old Town of Waverly Flags and Christmas Flags that were faded,” explained Waverly Mayor Angela McPhaul. “So we took money that we raised from our 5 K runs and bought fall, winter and spring flags. We also put up small American flags for Memorial Day and Fourth of July, but there was too much wear and tear on the flags because of the large trucks driving down West Main Street.”
McPhaul said that when the decision was made to go forward with the special banner project to replace the worn flags she first contacted the American Legion in Waverly.
“The information was disseminated to their members,” she said, “as I wanted to give them the first opportunity to participate. We will have a total of 18 veteran banners hung along East and West Main Street each year between Memorial Day and Labor Day, and we are now opening up the opportunity to our other citizens to purchase the remaining flags on a first-come first-served basis.”
Available to veterans or family members with a connection to the Town of Waverly, McPhaul explained that the cost for making the personalized flags honoring veterans, which will include an image of and information concerning the honoree - is $175 each, and they will be available until the 18 slots are filled.
Forms for the purchase of the personalized, memorial flags are available at Waverly Town Hall, 119 Bank Street Waverly. The form with a photo of the veteran to be honored and the fee for the personalization of each flag can be returned to Town Hall until the slots are gone. Further information is available at 804-834-2330.
